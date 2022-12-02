Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The seven-mile linear walk, on December 11, features “an extended lunch break at the Boat Inn, Cromford”.

The route starts from the A615 near Tansley and follows quiet lanes and footpaths to Riber and Heartstone Farm, before a steady descent through woods to Woodend and Cromford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramblers can then enjoy an optional Christmas buffet at the Boat Inn – buffet bookings, priced £9, should be made before December 4, by calling 01623 758806.

There will be also a raffle, with proceeds to Edale Mountain Rescue. Ramblers are encouraged to bring a couple of small prizes.

The route then follows Cromford Canal towpath to Whatstandwell for the coach home.

In the morning, the coach, priced £12, or free for accompanied juniors, departs from the Staff of Life pub, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad