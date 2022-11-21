Sutton Rambling Club prepares for Manifold Valley Ramble

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The Manifold Valley Ramble will follow well-defined paths, with lovely scenery throughout the day.

A shorter walk option is available and new members are most welcome

This ramble will focus on the beautiful Manifold Valley.

The walk will start from Ilam village, where toilets are available.

There will be a picnic lunch stop at Throwley Old Hall, an attractive ruined stately home and Grade II-listed building.

There follows a pleasant walk through peaceful hills to rejoin the River Manifold near Thors Cave, a spectacular natural cavern within a limestone crag.

Onwards then to Wetton Mill for an afternoon tea stop, with a café and toilets.

The last section continues by the River Manifold before heading away from river near Swainsley and finishing at Hulme End for a 4pm coach departure home.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.