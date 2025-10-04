Sutton Rambling Club: Foolow walk Sunday October 12

The club continue their autumn programme with a beautiful 12 mile circular ramble through spectacular and remote Peak District countryside Starting and finishing at Foolow.

We visit Bretton, Abney, and Grindlow along the way. There will be a shorter walk option. New members are always most welcome and are not charged coach fare on their first ramble.

From Foolow we follow the Eyam road for a short distance before making an optional descent into a sinkhole adjacent to Waterfall Farm. There could be a beautiful waterfall here,cascading into a pool surrounded by cliffs. The water disappears underground before emerging again in Middleton Dale.

We continue along the Eyam road for a short distance before climbing past the Black Hole Mine and up Eyam Edge to the Barrel Inn at Bretton. There are spectacular panoramic views southwards towards Middleton Dale and Longshaw Edge, a real pub with a view.

Bretton Clough with sheep grazing

We then cross Bretton Clough and proceed to Abney via Cockey Farm. Abney is one of the most secluded villages in the Peak District. A secluded cluster of cottages nestling in a hollow, surrounded by high moors. We then ascend high above the Hope Valley onto Abney Moor and head west in the direction of Bradwell. Great views of Over Dale and back towards Shatton Edge.

Before reaching Bradwell Edge we turn south across Abney Moor to Abney Grange then skirt the top end of Bretton Clough past the gliding field to Grindlow. Then finishing with a short amble across fields back to Foolow. There should be time for refreshments at the Bulls Head before boarding the coach for home at 6.30pm or earlier if possible.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £14, accompanied juniors free. Free for first ramble. For further information please ring Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455 Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com