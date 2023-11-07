Sutton Rambling Club - Cordwell/Cutthorpe Circular
There will be some interesting historical features en route and also some tempting pubs to visit. As always the club are very pleased to welcome new members. There should be the shorter walk option available.
The ramble will start near the Royal Oak pub at Millthorpe going down Millthorpe Lane. We head north across several fields and pass over a footpath to Cartledge and soon reach Cartledge Hall. The present building is believed to date from 1492. The current hall has oak panelled walls and ornate plaster ceilings dating from the 1600"s
We then move south west along a bridleway past Great Brind Wood. The name means "burnt wood" and refers to the charcoal burning activities carried out from Roman times.
We then follow a path from the edge of the wood past fishing lakes and eventually reach a bridleway leading us to the main road through Common Side. We then turn right along Valley Road towards the "Tickled Trout" pub, then by Laburnum Cottage past the "Hare and Hounds".
Now heading north east we follow paths and walls with the distinctive Chesterfield Cathedral spire in the distance. We then cross more fields and emerge on the road to Cutthorpe. Then turning right to possibly visit the "Peacock" pub. Moving on through woods and fields dropping down to the road just above the Ranger base with toilets and information point above the attractive Linacre Reservoir.
Heading slightly south westwards from this point we follow a bridleway to Pratthall. This building dates from the 17th century, an older section is part of Pratthall Farm
From here the route continues north up a hill to the "Gate Inn" pub. Then following a lane and onto a bridleway past Oxton Rakes Farm and then across a number of footpaths to the quaintly named Rumbling Street settlement. This originates from Roman times and was built to transport lead to Chesterfield, the name may be derived from the noise of passing traffic?
We finish this ramble with a difference by taking tracks through two fords onto Mill Lane arriving back at the "Royal Oak" for a coach departure home between 4.40 and 5.00pm
In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am.
The coach fare is £!2,accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455. Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com