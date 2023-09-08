News you can trust since 1952
Sutton Rambling Club - Alstonefield/Hartington/Alstonefield circular ramble

The club returns on Sunday September 17 to a very attractive part of the White Peak exploring a number of beautiful limestone dales and pretty villages and hamlets, a distance of approximately 12 miles.
By John Price
Published 8th Sep 2023
There will be a lunchtime break in Biggin village.

There should be shorter walk options to choose from. It is very pleasing to welcome some new members recently. There is no need to pre-book to come on this walk.

The ramble starts at the quiet village of Alstonefield within the Staffordshire Moorlands. Toilet facilities are available.

The first section descends to Milldale, a delightfully located hamlet with a packhorse bridge crossing the River Dove into Derbyshire. This will be an attractive mid-morning break with the opportunity to sit by the river whist enjoying a drink from the nearby picturesque shop.

The old Methodist chapel is worth a look, and is a restful and reflective place.

In the second half of the morning, we continue northwards by the River Dove and may be fortunate enough to see a heron or a trout.

We then veer away from the river and explore Biggin Dale, a very steady climb up a limestone valley leading to Biggin village. This will be the location for our main lunch break with welcome liquid refreshment to hand at the quaint whitewashed Waterloo pub.

In the afternoon, we carry on to the charming old limestone village of Hartington. The chance of another brief stop at the specialty cheese shop. After the Hartington cheese factory was closed, production of the Stilton cheese switched to Pilkehall.

Onwards, to the remote atmospheric village of Sheen and then returning to Hartington. We then re-join the River Dove, following the spectacular upper reaches along Beresford Dale and Wolfscote Dale before climbing out of the dale and following footpaths back to Alstonefield for a 6.30pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda store in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick up points en-route.

The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455.

Alternatively please visit our regularly updated website www.suttonramblingclub.com.