Sutton ramblers to enjoy great views on winter walk
Sutton Rambling Club continues its attractive winter programme with a 12-mile linear walk in the White Peak.
The walk, on Sunday, November 13, starts from Eyam car park where toilets are available.
A club spokesman said: “We then make a steady ascent up towards Sir William Hill.
“Onwards then to the trig point on Eyam moor where we should be able to enjoy great views.
“There then follows a steady descent to Stoke Ford which is an ideal location for a break.
“The route then continues along the valley to Hazleford before dropping down to the River Derwent at Leadmill.
“We then walk beside the river up to Grindleford for another break.
"The last part of this lovely ramble takes us up to Froggatt Edge for more excellent views.
“Then we follow the gritstone edges and descend from Baslow Edge into Baslow for a 4.30pm coach
departure home.
“There will be a shorter route available.”
The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.
The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.
For further information, call Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381, or John Price on 07749 164455, or visit suttonramblingclub.com