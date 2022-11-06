Sutton ramblers to enjoy great views on winter walk

The walk, on Sunday, November 13, starts from Eyam car park where toilets are available.

A club spokesman said: “We then make a steady ascent up towards Sir William Hill.

“Onwards then to the trig point on Eyam moor where we should be able to enjoy great views.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“There then follows a steady descent to Stoke Ford which is an ideal location for a break.

“The route then continues along the valley to Hazleford before dropping down to the River Derwent at Leadmill.

“We then walk beside the river up to Grindleford for another break.

"The last part of this lovely ramble takes us up to Froggatt Edge for more excellent views.

“Then we follow the gritstone edges and descend from Baslow Edge into Baslow for a 4.30pm coach

departure home.

“There will be a shorter route available.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.