Sutton ramblers set to kick off New Year with nine-mile walk in the White Peak

The linear ramble, on Sunday, January 8, heads from Matlock to Baslow, via Rowsley and Chatsworth – and new members are welcome.

A club spokesman said: “The ramble commences in Matlock and follows the Derwent Heritage Way, through pleasant countryside by the River Derwent.

“We cross the River Derwent at Darley Bridge, an ancient bridge believed to be one of the oldest crossings of the tumbling waters of the Derwent.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“We then follow footpaths to Churchtown ,where we catch a glimpse of the national heritage railway line, Peak Rail, continuing on to Rowsley for a lunch break, where a pub, café and shopping outlets are available, so you can enjoy your packed lunch or partake of the facilities on offer.

“After lunch, we follow footpaths to Beeley, originally an estate village built for employees of the Duke of Devonshire.

“We complete this lovely walk by following the River Derwent past the imposing Chatsworth House finishing at Baslow in good time for a 4.15 pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach, priced £12, or free for accompanied juniors, departs from the Staff of Life pub, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.