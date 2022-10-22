Sutton ramblers set for ‘walk on the wild side’

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The Combs Moss Ramble is on Sunday, October 30.

Combs Moss is a kind of miniature version of Kinder Scout, bleak and appearing to be remote from civilisation.

There are no refreshment facilities en route so please ensure you bring adequate food and drink supplies.New members are always most welcome. A shorter walk option is usually available.The ramble starts outside the famous Buxton Pavilion where toilets are available.

We work our way out of Buxton past the Opera House,the Devonshire Dome and the railway station to Lightwood Road.

As we climb past the waterworks the solid mass of Combs Moss comes into view.

As with Kinder, the main footpath follows the periphery of the plateau .

We head along this path in an anticlockwise direction enjoying views of Buxton,Solomon”s Temple and the Cat and Fiddle Inn on the far horizon.

After passing the trig point at Black Edge,Lady Low and Short Edge, we arrive at our first break point, the prehistoric hill fort site at Castle Naze.

Again there are magnificent views to savour as the fort is on a promontory looking out over dramatic panoramic scenery.

After this break we continue along the edge of the plateau to a couple of remote shooting cabins.

From here we leave the edge of Combs Moss and descend gradually below Combs Edge along a rarely used path towards the White Hall Outdoor Pursuits Centre

After a short break we briefly join the “Old Road” linking Buxton and Whaley Bridge.

There are then two route options.

For a slightly easier walk continue along the road to our finishing point Whaley Bridge, or branch off along a farm track towards Hazlehurst Farm and then across field to Haylee Farm. Onwards then to Thorney Lee past some spectacular rock formations reminiscent of Chrome Hill We then join a scenic track called Long Lane skirting Ladder Hill and overlooking the Combs Reservoir’

We eventually rejoin the “Old Road” to Horwich End.

As daylight fades we will be following a well-lit road into the centre of Whaley Bridge.The coach will depart for home at 5.30pm from around the public toilets below the railway station in Whaley Bridge.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.