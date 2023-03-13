Sutton ramblers set for 'steady walk encompassing very pleasant countryside'

Featuring lunch at Turnditch, the walk on Sunday, March 19 is described as a “steady walk encompassing very pleasant countryside in south-east Derbyshire”, with a shorter walk option available.

A spokesman said: “The club continues its popular diverse fortnightly winter programme with an exploration of rural south-east Derbyshire. Highlights will include a section of the Midshires Way, the River Derwent, a lunchtime pub stop in Turnditch and an excellent viewpoint from Chevin Hill.

“We have been very pleased to attract a number of new walkers this year and hope to welcome more throughout the year.”

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The ramble will start from Belper Mills. Belper is a charming market town in the heart of the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site area.

Walkers head west by the River Derwent across to Blackbrook and join a section of the Midshires Way, a 230-mile long-distance path opened in 1994. It runs from the Chiltern Hills in Buckinghamshire up to Stockport ,Greater Manchester.

The route then passes through Handley Wood and follows field paths across the B5023, continuing west to the lunchtime stop in Turnditch, with pub refreshments available.

In the afternoon, ramblers move on to Muggingtonlane End and follow bridleways to the tranquil village of Windley. After recrossing the B5023, the walk visits the villages of Hazelwood and Farnah Green, nestling by Chevin Hill, an attractive viewpoint overlooking Belper and the surrounding area.

Walkers then descend to the River Derwent and aim to board the coach at Belper Mills for a 5.30pm departure home.

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.