Sutton ramblers prepare for 10-mile ‘pleasant and gentle’ walk

The walk visits Clumber Park.

Highlights of the walk on Sunday, January 22, will be

1. A visit to the amazing Cresswell Crags Archaeological Park. A stroll through the gorge will capture the wonderful atmosphere There will be a break at the Visitor Centre with cafe,toilets and ample seating available;

2. A walk through the Welbeck Estate;

3. A visit to Clumber Park including another break at the Visitor Centre. A shorter ramble option.

A club spokesman said: “The route will begin from the outskirts of Cresswell and walk past Craggs Cottage,formerly the Star Inn. This is the gateway to the Cresswell Crags Centre once the home of Neolithic hunters who left rock art in the caves. There is a good chance of seeing rare birds and plants as we walk through the gorge.

“After our break at the Visitor Centre we head east along the Robin Hood Way,across the A60 and into the Welbeck Estate. There is plenty of interest in this section as we pass close to the Harley Gallery to Oaksetts Lodge.

“We are now in tunnels territory, a network of of underground passageways commissioned by the 5th Duke of Portland, and follow one of the tunnels to South Lodge at the northern entrance.

“Beyond the Lodge we dive into woodland and ascend a sandstone ridge up to the highest part of our walk, at 100 metres. We then follow the delightfully named Drinking Pit Lane to reach Trumans Lodge and into the grounds of the Clumber Park Estate, managed by the National Trust.

“After visiting the visitor centre, we have a pleasant meander around the lake to Hardwick Village at the northern end where more toilets are available.

“We finish by walking up Lime Tree Avenue to the Apley Head Lodge to board our coach on the opposite side of the A614 for a 4.30pm departure home.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am, with other pick-up points en route.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

For furher information call John Price on 07749 164455, or visit suttonramblingclub.com

