Sutton ramblers heading for White Peak

The group will be heading for Grindleford and Longshaw on Sunday, October 10, to complete their summer programme.

New members are always welcome, with the latest walk starting from the Robin Hood Inn and finishing in Baslow, with a lunch break at Longshaw – and a shorter, alternative ramble available.

A club spokesman said: “The ramble commences at the Robin Hood Inn on the A619 and we should immediately enjoy good views as we head north along Birchen Edge.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“We then cross the A621 and embark on some moorland walking as we continue northwards past Barbrook Reservoir.

“After cutting across to Lady”s Cross we enter the Longshaw Estate for our main lunch break by the National Trust café, with refreshments and toilets available.

“In the afternoon, we enjoy the spectacular Padley Gorge, and then move south through Nether Padley and follow the River Derwent down to Grindleford.

“Onwards then across the New Road and past Knouchley Farm rejoining the Derwent taking us to Calver village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last section of this delightful ramble continues to follow the Derwent south through Bushnell village linking up with the A623 and to the triangle in Baslow village for a 6pm coach departure home.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, on West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.