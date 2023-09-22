Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club's Wardlow Hay Cop walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The route will start from Eyam and finish at Ashford in the Water.

The full walk will be 15 miles but there will be shorter options during the day with distances of between 11 or 13 miles.

The lunchtime break will be in the pretty village of Linton. The club is very pleased to continue to welcome new members throughout the year.

Wardlow Hay Cop Summit

The starting point will be the plague village of Eyam with toilets available.

Starting with a steady walk over to Foolow for a short early break, there is a small church within the village which will be selling hot drinks.

From here, ramblers head across to Grindlow and Wardlow Mires, and then continue on to the top of Cressbrook Dale.

There will be the opportunity for the adventurous ramblers to climb Peter's Stone enroute to Tansley Dale They will then reach Litton village for lunchtime refreshments.

After lunch, members will follow field paths, cross Cressbrook Dale and head up to Wardlow Hay Cop (see photograph}. There is an option to bypass this summit for tiring legs.

After enjoying the view, they drop down to the road in Hay Dale where there is another choice of route.

The main party take the concessionary path onto the edge of Longstone Moor and then descend to Little Longstone village and link up with the road to Monsal Head.

The shorter walk continues down the road from Hay Dale and crosses the river onto the Monsal Trail before climbing up to Monsal Head where both parties will have a tea break.

After tea, there is another choice of walk.

Those wishing to add extra miles, and after taking a shorter tea break, will drop into Monsal Dale, cross the A6 and track through Great Shacklow Wood to the final destination, Ashford-in the Water.

Those wishing to have a longer break can retain the high ground and reach Ashford-in-the Water via Pennyunk Lane.

The coach will depart for home from Ashford in the Water at 6.00pm.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane End of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda store in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick up points en-route.

The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455.