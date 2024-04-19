Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club Walk: Crich - Sunday 28 April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lunch break in Cromford village. There should be a shorter walk option available. We are always pleased to welcome new members.

This pleasant ramble will start and finish by the A610 at Ambergate. We cross the A6 into The Birches and then head through Shining Cliff Woods to Alderwasley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there, we follow field paths to Long Wood and Mill Wood and then proceed up the B5035 past Meerbrook Farm and along Intake Lane up on to Cromford Moor.

cromford canal

We then make a steady descent down the hillside to reach our lunch break destination, the village of Cromford with a good choice of refreshments.

In the afternoon, we move on to Cromford Wharf and join the Cromford Canal footpath.

The first section of this 14.5 mile canal is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and nature reserve. It was built in 1794 and ended at the Erewash Canal in Derbyshire with 4 tunnels and 14 locks en route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We leave the canal at Lea Wood and head through the wood eventually passing through Holloway and Wakebridge villages.

There soon follows one of the highlights of the day, a visit to the Crich Stand. This is a spectacular viewpoint overlooking the Derwent Valley and if we are lucky on a clear day we can see 7 counties. There is a monument erected as a tribute to the Sherwood Foresters Regiment.

From here we drop down into Crich village, cross The Tors and walk through Crich Chase finishing with a short section of canal footpath to arrive back at our starting point for a 5.30pm coach departure home.

In the morning the coach departs from the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am, and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en route.

The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John 0n 07749164455.