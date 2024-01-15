The club continue their wide ranging fortnightly winter programme with an attractive 8 mile linear ramble in the Vale of Belvoir.

The ramble will encompass 2 counties, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, and we will visit some lovely "off the beaten track" villages containing honey coloured ironstone buildings.

The club is delighted to continue to welcome new members. There may be a shorter walk option. Please bring along refreshments for a lunchtime picnic break. There will be opportunities to visit at least one pub during the walk.

The ramble will commence at the foot of Belvoir Castle, the 19th century home of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

Croxton Kerrial Manor ruins.

We make our way across fields to Woolsthorpe, briefly crossing the county boundary from Leicestershire into Lincolnshire. Woolsthorpe was originally centred around iron working but is now a conservation village.

We then climb out of the village by the 17th century Chequers Inn enjoying great views of Belvoir Castle and the surrounding countryside.

Onwards then on to the Viking Way towards the pretty village of Harston. We then cross undulating countryside and will see evidence of the old ironstone quarries now reverted back to nature.

A highlight of the day will be our next destination, the village of Croxton Kerrial. We will have a break here and explore the excavated ruins of the Croxton Kerrial manor complex dating back to the 12th to 14th centuries. There was a bakery, forge and dairy on the site.

We then move on to the village of Branston and should have time for another break at the Wheel Inn, an attractive 18th century stone building.

The final section of this lovely walk takes us across to our final destination, the village of Eaton. En route we descend a local feature of "iron steps", a local remnant of the long gone iron mining industry.

The coach will depart for home from Eaton at 4pm.

In the morning, the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am, and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick up points en route.

The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

There is no need to pre-book.

For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381or John on 07749164455.