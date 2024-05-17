Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club is offering another attractive walk in the Peak District, taking place on Sunday, 26 May.

The main 15 mile ramble starts at Bamford and finishes at Eyam. Shorter walk options will be available.

Abundance of attractive scenery to enjoy including moorland and riverside paths, and a number of pretty villages en route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a lunchtime break in Bradwell village with a good range of refreshments to choose from. As always new members will be made most welcome.

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club will be doing a Tideslow Rake Ramble on 26 May.

The walk will start from Bamford at the junction of the Mytham Bridge old road with the A6013.

After crossing the busy A6187 Hope Valley road, we follow an attractive stretch of the River Derwent before turning up to Offerton Hall and onto Offerton Moor.

We continue across Shatton Moor before descending into Bradwell village for lunch. There is a cafe with outside seating with fabulous ice cream. Also toilets available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After lunch, we climb out of Bradwell and make our way via lanes, field paths and access land to Tideswell Rake and High Rake where we can see the remains of old lead mining buildings. There will be the opportunity to view these buildings and read the information panels.

Continuing through Great Hucklow to Grindon, where we will join field paths to the tranquil village of Doolow where we will enjoy a tea break with a pub option for more refreshments.

The last section of this spectacular walk heads across the fields to Eyam village where the coach will depart for home at 6.30pm.

In the morning, the coach departs from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points between these locations. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455.