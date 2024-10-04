Sutton in Ashfield Rambling Club, Sunday October 13 - Upper Goyt Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club completes its popular attractive summer programme with an 11 mile linear walk from Buxton to Whaley Bridge exploring the upper reaches of the beautiful Goyt Valley.

Please note there are no refreshment facilities en route so do bring sufficient food and drink for the day. There is usually a shorter walk option. New members are always most welcome and there is no necessity to pre book.

The ramble begins at the Buxton Pavilion where toilet facilities are available. We walk through the Pavilion gardens and Serpentine Park, following the River Wye. Onwards then along a brief stretch of Saint John"s Road onto Macclesfield Old Road which we follow up onto the moors above the town.

We then climb to the top of Burbage Edge and are rewarded with glorious views looking out for the famous Cat and Fiddle inn in the distance. The Goyt valley is spread out before us to the north and west. Historically the river was the boundary between Deryshire and Cheshire.

ERRWOOD RESERVOIR

We then begin our descent to the River Goyt via Berry Clough. Our route turns to follow the east bank of the river northwards. We pass the remains of Goytsclough Quarry and an ancient packhorse bridge.

We then briefly turn east along Wildmoorstone Brook with a panoramic view of Errwood Reservoir to our left.(see photo above) The reservoir was completed in 1967. We follow the reservoir north to Bunsall Cob and then descend to the Errwood Dam. The steep road here was once an incline for the Cromford and High Peak Railway. To the left we can now see Fernilee Reservoir completed in 1938.

After crossing the Errwood Dam we follow the western bank of the Fernilee Reservoir through beautiful woodland to the Fernilee Dam. We then follow a trackway high above the river past Madscar Farm and the Hillbridge and Parkwood Nature Reserve. Eventually we arrive at the tiny hamlet of Taxal with its ancient church. Before the Industrial Revolution this was the principal church for a very wide area.

Beyond Taxal we continue along the west side of the Goyt towards Whaley Bridge and soon Toddbrook Reservoir comes into view.

This lovely walk finishes at the Whaley Bridge railway station where the coach will pick us up at 6.30pm on the main road adjacent to the station. There may be time to enjoy refreshments in the town before boarding the coach.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pickup points en route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455 Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com