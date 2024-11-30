Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Monyash, Sunday December 8

The club continue their winter programme with an attractive 8 mile circular walk in the heart of the White Peak area. New members are always most welcome and there is no obligation to join our friendly club until they have come on a third ramble.

This lovely ramble starts at Haddon Grove and then makes a steady descent into Lathkill Dale, one of the prettiest limestone dales in the Peak District. We then head across to Calesdale for a mid-morning break.

We continue westwards past the source of the River Lathkill through Ricklow Quarry and on to our lunchtime destination, the picturesque village of Monyash. The village lies in a shallow hollow on the limestone plateau at the head of the dale. Cafe and pub facilities available

In the afternoon, we move north through Highlow and up to the top of Deepdale. From this point we ramble across to Sheldon, a gem of a village overlooking the River Wye. There maybe time for a short pub stop here.

Lathkill Dale descent

We then continue to another highlight of the day the famous Magpie Mine, a well preserved disused lead mine. Hopefully there will be time for another short break and chance to learn a little more about the mine.

The walk comes full circle back to Haddon Grove for a 4pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach departs from the "Staff of Life " pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455

