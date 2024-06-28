Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club - Matlock Ramble on Sunday July 7

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attractive steady ramble of approximately 11 miles exploring pleasant scenery between Rowsley and Grangemill in the White Peak area. A good ramble for new members who are always most welcome. There will be breaks during the day and plenty of opportunity to pause and enjoy the variety of views.

The ramble will start at the village of Rowsley and follow the banks of the River Derwent along the picturesque Derwent Valley Heritage Way . We pass by the Peak Rail Heritage Railway and may be fortunate enough to see a steam train. Moving on then to Matlock for our main lunch break with a wide choice of refreshments available.

Suitably refreshed we will then visit the Matlock war memorial enjoying fine vistas overlooking the town. After crossing the River Derwent we steadily make our way up above the Heights of Abraham passing the quaint St John's Baptist Church which is a listed building built into a cliff face overlooking the Derwent Valley

Onwards then across fields and meadows to visit the charming village of Bonsall where there will be a mid afternoon break. From Bonsall we proceed to Uppertown passing a place that is described as "English Eccentricity at its best", a nice surprise to discover on the day.

Meadows near Bonsall

We then walk through pleasant limestone meadowland arriving at the tranquil lovely hamlet of Ible and carry on at Grangemill for a coach departure home at 6.30pm.

In the morning our Skills coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick up points en route.