Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: High Bradfield Walk, 22 June 2025

More Hall Reservoir from Bolsterstone

The club returns to Bolsterstone for another unusual and spectacular ramble around the hills and valleys to the north west of Sheffield. The circular route takes us south from Bolsterstone to High Bradfield and back, a distance of approximately 12 miles.As always a shorter walk will be available and new members are most welcome.

The walk begins at Bolsterstone, where we follow a footpath above the picturesque Ewden Valley. We then head east towards Cote House Farm and descend to More Hall Reservoir. We walk along the shoreline for a while before crossing the dam, through woodlands and open fields to Brightholmlee. A bridleway called Storth Lane takes us to the entrance of Glen Howe Park.

This hidden gem is situated in the narrow, wooded valley of Tinker Brook. We amble through the park past Glen Howe Tower and make a gradual climb up to Foldrings. Turning west, we pass the trig point at Brittains Plantation, 395 meters above sea level, where we enjoy a fantastic panoramic view before descending to High Bradfield.

High Bradfield will be our main lunch stop. The village has a pub for refreshments and several atmospheric old buildings. You may enjoy more panoramic views of the valley below the churchyard while having your picnic lunch.

High Bradfield

Refreshed, we move northwest high above the picturesque waters of Agden Reservoir. Beyond Rocher Head, we enter open access land and proceed to Mortimer Road, marking the eastern edge of Broomhead Moor. We then pass Bar Dyke, a 400-meter-long prehistoric linear earthwork.

After a short stretch along Mortimer Road, we descend towards Broomhead Reservoir and follow an old bridleway past Old Booth Farm. We continue our descent through woodland to the reservoir shore, then follow a path eastwards along the southern bank and cross the dam to Yew Tree Lane. The walk finishes with a short climb back into Bolsterstone. There may be time for refreshments at the Castle Inn. The coach departs from the village at 6:30 PM for the journey home.

In the morning, the coach picks up at the Staff of Life pub on Hack Lane in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9:15 AM and from outside Asda on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9:30 AM, with other stops en route. The coach fare is £14, and there's no need to pre-book. For further information, please call Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749 164455. Alternatively, visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com