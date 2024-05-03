Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Derwent Moors Ramble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The starting point will be Hathersage Village with toilets available. We follow Robin Hood Brook for a short distance before climbing up to Birley Farm. Turning north we proceed along an ancient route to Gatehouse Farm and across field to Bole Hill. After a short road walk we climb along Bamford Edge, past cairns and other ancient remains to the A57 at Cutthroat Bridge. There will be time for a short break along this stretch to admire the views and enjoy some refreshment.

After crossing the main road we follow footpaths past Moscar House and turn onto an old moorland track along Strines Edge. Eventually we head north east along Strines Moor Ridge and descend to our main lunch break at the Strines Inn.

Suitably refreshed we proceed along Foulstone Road across Foulstone Moor to Bradstone Gate Head. From here we descend gently with Black Tor and Lost Lad to our right. We then reach the edge of the Derwent Valley and make a steeper descent to the Upper Derwent Reservoir .We finish with a short walk by the reservoir, to reach Derwent Dam to arrive at our final destination the Fairholmes Visitor Centre for a 6.30 pm coach departure home.

Derwent Rservoir

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points between these locations. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.