Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Cromford Walk Sunday February 16
The walk begins with a gentle stroll alongside the Cromford Canal from the village of Whatstandwell. We then proceed through the 42 yard long Gregory Tunnel built through the outcrop of Lea Rock.
We then leave the canal and ascend to Intake Lane with fine views of the Dales. We then climb up to Black Rocks and follow the High Peak Trail and eventually rejoin the canal towpath up to Cromford Wharf.
This will be lunch stop with a choice of cafes and pubs either at the Wharf or after a short walk in Cromford Village.
In the afternoon we ascend to Hearthstone Lane to Starkholmes and move on to our finishing point Matlock Bath. where there should be a time for further refreshment before boarding our coach for a 4.30pm departure.
In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in m Mansfield at 9.30am.
There are other pick up points en route The coach fare is £14, accompanied juniors free.
For further information please contact Sharon on 07811661104 or John on 07749164455 Otherwise please access our website www.suttonramblingclub.com