Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Carsington Water Ramble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The club return to the southern fringes of the White Peak on Sunday, July 21st, to explore attractive scenery and see some of the industrial heritage of the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be a 13 mile linear walk but shorter options are usually available.

There will be a lunch break at the Carsington Water Visitor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New members are always made most welcome and there is no requirement to join the club until you have sampled 2 rambles.

Middleton Top,High Peak Trail

The ramble begins by the B5036 near the Steeple Grange cemetery, and picks up footpaths through long abandoned limestone quarries to Middleton village.

We pass through the church grounds and head out to Middleton Moor and across to Middleton Top on the High Peak Trail. Here we can enjoy delightful views of the surrounding countryside. The restored steam engine house was built by the Butterley company in 1824 to enable wagons to be hauled up the incline.

From this point we take footpaths signposted Hopton village but divert across to Carsington, a peaceful little limestone village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onwards then to the Carsington Water Visitor Centre for our main lunch break with shop, catering and toilet facilities.

The reservoir building started in 1989, but was not officially opened until May 1992 by the Queen.

In the afternoon, we continue with a clockwise circuit of Carsington Water before taking a footpath past Hall Wood to Stainsboro Lane. We descend this lane towards Warmbrook and finish this interesting walk at Wirksworth, originally a busy quarry market town in the Derbyshire Dales.

The coach will depart for home at 6pm on the B5023 near the market place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en-route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact John on 07749164455 or David on 07890207755.

Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com.