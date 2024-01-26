Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highlights will include Ogston Reservoir and a lunchtime stop in the pretty village of Ashover.

We shall be seeing a number of attractive villages and hamlets during the day and pause at scenic viewpoints.

New members continue to be most welcome and there is usually a shorter walk option.

The walk will start at the village of Higham which is astride the A61, the old Roman road from Derby to Chesterfield.

A steady descent down a hillside towards Ogston Hall and then follow a lane above Ogston Reservoir. The reservoir has an area of 81 hectares and is set in beautiful countryside.

We then take field footpaths across to Handley and then Woodhead and Hollins Green, continuing past Nuttingfield Farm and enjoy the scenery from Farhill View Point.

We finish the morning section with a descent into Ashover village. This will be our main lunchtime break with a choice of refreshments in the village. There are a number of historical buildings and a fascinating 15th century church to explore.

In the afternoon, we ascend a hillside below Cocking Tor and move on Ravensnest Tor to admire more good views.

After crossing the A6014, we pass through Ashover Hay through Coalpit Wood and revisit Ogston Reservoir at Woolley village.

Onwards then through a heronry to Brackenfield village, across the River Amber and finish with an uphill climb back to Higham for a 4.30pm coach departure home.

In the morning, the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and then from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points between these locations.

The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455.