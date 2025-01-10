Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Ashover Ramble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The SRC continue their winter programme with a pleasant 10 mile circular walk in a rural area of North East Derbyshire, Sunday January 19th. Lunch break at Ashover with refreshments available. This will be an ideal introductory walk for new members who will be most most welcome.

The ramble starts at Higham and descends north westwards down to Ogston Reservoir. We then continue north along field footpaths to the hamlet of Handley and on to Hollins Green. Soon afterwards we pass through Farhill and arrive at Ashover for lunch.

In the afternoon we head south past Overton Hall and through the attractive Ravensnest Woods. The next port of call will be Ashover Hey and then across more field footpaths to the hamlet of Woolley beside Ogston Reservoir.

The last section of the ramble takes us south to Brackenfield and then more field footpaths across the River Amber returning to Higham for a 4.00pm coach journey home.

The Old Poets Corner in Ashover

In the morning the coach picks up at the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from outside the Asda store on Srockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am there will be other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

For further information contact Sharon on 07811661104 or John on 07749164455. Alternatively visit our website: www.suttonramblingclub.com