Sutton in Ashfield garden open this weekend
A delightful, unique small garden is opening for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme on Sunday 27th and Monday 28th August.
Pre-booking is essential, as this is a small garden. To book a visit, please go to www.ngs.org.uk "find a garden' and follow link to East Meets West garden, 85 Cowpes Close, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 2BU.
This small but lovely garden combines the tranquility of the Orient, with the colour of a traditional English cottage garden. East features sizeable acers, bamboos and Japanese lanterns. A stream flows past a cloud tree into a pond with goldfish and water lilies. West: a Trompe d'oeil arch creates a magical garden illusion. A rainbow flower bed. A cobbled path allows wheelchair access to full length of garden. Plants for sale.