Pre-booking is essential, as this is a small garden. To book a visit, please go to www.ngs.org.uk "find a garden' and follow link to East Meets West garden, 85 Cowpes Close, Sutton in Ashfield , NG17 2BU.

This small but lovely garden combines the tranquility of the Orient, with the colour of a traditional English cottage garden. East features sizeable acers, bamboos and Japanese lanterns. A stream flows past a cloud tree into a pond with goldfish and water lilies. West: a Trompe d'oeil arch creates a magical garden illusion. A rainbow flower bed. A cobbled path allows wheelchair access to full length of garden. Plants for sale.