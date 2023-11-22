Sutton Christmas Celebration this week

Ashfield District Council’s annual Christmas light switch on event is taking place on Sutton Market Place car park on Thursday 23 November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The big light switch on will take place at 7pm and will see the tree, town centre lights and popular 3D feature light come to life.

Join the festive fun in Sutton from 4pm – 7.30pm and enjoy a packed stage with performances from Leamington Primary Academy, St Mary Magdalene Primary School, Dalestorth School Choir, Regency Dance Centre, and Star and Stage. The stage will finish with a grand finale by Breanna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalesthorpe school said “We are delighted to be back again for the Ashfield Light Switch on. This year we have been practising our harmonies. We hope you enjoyed it!”

Visitors enjoying the light switch on event at Sutton

Leamington Primary Academy said “The children of Leamington Primary Academy absolutely love having the opportunity to sing at the Christmas light switch on.”

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said “We want to see everyone in Sutton come down to the Christmas event on Thursday, the school children have been working so hard on their singing and routines. Everyone loves Christmas so we can’t wait to kick off the festive season with the first of our three free events.”

Priestsic Primary said “As part of our wonderful community, Priestsic Primary School’s choir are very proud to be part of such a fantastic event and are looking forward to celebrating Christmas with our Sutton friends and family. We hope you enjoy every moment!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Regency Dance centre said “FitSteps is a Ballroom & Latin-American inspired dance fitness programme that is suitable for anyone to get involved with!”

Croft Primary School said “Croft Primary school absolutely love to come down to celebrate the switching on of the Christmas lights with the community. It is a great opportunity for our young children to perform in front of an audience and provides them with that extra bit of excitement in the run up to Christmas.”

As well as the live entertainment there will be almost 50 stalls for visitors to browse on Market Place car park, offering everything from pet accessories, candles, personalised gifts, jewellery, wax melts, gifts, crafts, and plenty of food options to keep the whole family happy.

Food and drink options include the ever-popular Project D donuts, Back-a-Yard Jamaican cuisine, Outlaw Cookie Club, Shola and Spice, Colombo Street Sri Lankan street food, Arlos Bakehouse, Penny Land Fudge, Brockleby’s Pies, Chloe’s Cupcakes, Koala Kitchen, Giant Frying Pan, Emma’s Hot Chocolate, Paddington’s Waffle Station, and Chuck Wagon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be fairground rides and prize stalls on Sherwood Place car park (behind Market Place car park).

For the event Market Place car park and Sherwood Place will be closed. The Council will be making parking in New Street car park free for the event from 3pm.