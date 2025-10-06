Sundown's Spookfest returns for autumn

Brought back to life for another spine-tingling year, Sundown Adventureland’s Spooktacular Halloween event returns this autumn, transforming the theme park for under 10s into a family-friendly land of witches, spiders and skeletons.

Taking place on 11th and 12th October and then again from 18th October to 2nd November in time for the school holidays, families will need to identify the ‘Scream Team’, who are disguised on boards and signs around the family-owned and nostalgic park.

Included as part of their normal ticket, visitors must use the activity sheet to find each ghoul and monster, receiving a stamp with each correct answer and once all five stamps are collected, head to the aptly named Pumpkin Patch Café for an edible surprise.

Once the littlest ghost hunters have solved the riddle, the rest of the park is waiting to be explored including over 30 rides, attractions and play areas. Take a trip to the African savannah on the WILD Ostrich Safari Ride as you explore long grasses and recognise the sights and sounds of wild beasts; avoid getting splashed on Jolly Pirate Barrel Ride; or blow off some steam in the epic play areas including Fort Apache and Angry Birds Activity Park.

Halloween at Sundown Adventureland

Taking place at the Four Seasons Arena at 2pm and 4pm, guests can join in with some Halloween fun and dancing with Honey & Sunny who will be dressed up in costumes, as well as two ‘Scream Team’ characters “Boltz” and the “Mummy” with no name.

Shaun Malvern, a director at Sundown Adventureland and responsible for creating the trails, said of this year’s Halloween event: “Everything we do at the park is rooted in imagination and creating something memorable for families, so Halloween is a particularly great time at Sundown as we can really have fun with the trail and decorations, giving our visitors an experience they won’t forget.”

To ignite children’s imaginations, many of Sundown’s areas promote independent play and have a nostalgic and timeless sense of fun. Shotgun City, Storybook Village, Toy Town and Market Square are filled with exciting buttons to press and objects to inspire play.

After a busy morning exploring, there are several cafes to refuel at including Pumpkin Patch Café, Rodeo Corral and Crash Landings, which serve pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, a variety of side dishes, tea, coffee and cold drinks, whilst the children can get stuck into the exciting soft play areas. The Four Seasons arena is open for families looking to bring their own picnics.

Crash Landings at Sundown Adventureland

“The atmosphere during our Spooktacular Halloween event is always light-hearted and playful, so it’s perfect for the under 10s looking to make the most from the festivities and do something a little different to the usual pumpkin picking. Our special ‘What’s Going On’ boards at the entrance to the park list all the spooky goings on at Sundown and with so much available to visitors, it’s a challenge to even get round everything but the trail is a great way to explore and find your favourites that you’d like to revisit during your time here,” added Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland.

For those looking for an extended Halloween break and the opportunity to visit Sundown Adventureland multiple times, Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation offers lodges which sleep up to 10 people, with self-catering cooking facilities and hot tubs included with selected lodges.

Booking options include long weekends and week-long trips ideal for the school holidays and visitors also receive entry to the park for the entirety of their visit at no extra cost.

Tickets are £20 for adults or children over 90cm if pre-booked online and £24 for adults or children over 90cm when purchased at the entrance, with children under 90cm entering for free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, seniors and carers.

WILD Ostrich Safari Ride at Sundown Adventureland

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk, or the Instagram and Facebook page.

To book Wild Acre Village, please visit Hoseasons: www.hoseasons.co.uk/holiday-parks/wild-acre-village-at-sundown-adventureland-waws