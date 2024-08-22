Sundown's Christmas tickets to be released on 2nd September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tickets for a highly sought after Christmas event in the East Midlands are due to go on sale from 2nd September, promising to deliver the ultimate festive event for all the family.

The Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland sees the nostalgic theme park for the under 10s transform into a majestic winter wonderland from 16th November to 24th December, with the park’s iconic ‘The Night Before Christmas Ride’ taking visitors on a journey through the enchanted forest before arriving at Santa’s home, ready to meet the man himself and his cheeky elf assistants.

The family-owned park near Retford, which is designed especially for under 10’s, will also be decked with thousands of sparkling lights and Christmas decorations to enhance the festive atmosphere, with a great range of seasonal food and drinks also on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Every year our Christmas Spectacular gets more and more popular and demand for tickets increases, which is so wonderful to see. It’s a pleasure to see some visitors return year after year, bringing new family members with them to witness the magic.

Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland

“As a family run business that’s been prioritising fun for generations, Christmas is the biggest event of the year and we know the importance of going all out to make it as memorable and magical as possible.”

Central to Christmas Spectacular, the purpose-built yet cosy Four Seasons Arena will be a feast for the senses, as it hosts the live entertainment shows, serves festive food and drink stalls including mince pies, non-alcoholic mulled wine and hot chocolate, as guests wait their turn to meet Santa and receive an early Christmas present.

Once guests have had their fill of festivities, the young and young-at-heart can make the most of the other rides, playparks and attractions for the rest of the day, including the firm favourites Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Monkey Mayhem Driving School, Crash Landings, Lollipoppet Castle and Storybook Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rest of Sundown’s amazing spaces are open throughout the Christmas Spectacular, ready for guests to wrap up warm and enjoy the entertaining rides, adventurous play parks and indoor soft play areas that kids love whatever the weather,” added Debs.

Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland

Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular, which runs from 16th November until Christmas Eve, start from £20 for adults and from £24 for children, with discounts available for the over 65s, Blue Light Holders and disabled guests. Tickets include the visit to Father Christmas’ grotto and access to all the wider park.

Please refer to the website for dates for the live entertainment at the Four Seasons Arena.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.