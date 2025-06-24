Sundown announces the winners of its Faces of Sundown competition

Five excited and deserving families have been revealed as the winners of Sundown Adventureland’s ‘Faces of Sundown’ Competition.

Taking place in May, the theme park for the under 10s near Retford hosted the competition to find ambassadors who share the park’s core values of imagination, exploration and sense of humour and fun, as well as searching for families who were seeking some quality time together after stressful times.

Each family has won multiple free visits to the park across 2025 and the opportunity to be the new faces of Sundown’s website, social media and promotional material, taking part in a photoshoot at the attraction across a weekend in the summer.

Speaking about the winners and the competition, Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Over 500 families entered the quest to find the next faces of Sundown and we’re so pleased this competition received so many entries! It was amazing to read about everyone’s stories and their passions for theme parks. I thought it was special to hear how many families say that they’ve loved Sundown Adventureland for generations.

One of the play areas at Sundown Adventureland

“We’re really excited to meet our ambassadors later in June, when they’ll spend time together and take part in a photoshoot around the park, making memories together.”

Amongst the winners are Jacinta Osawe along with her husband and two sons (five and six years old) who will be visiting Sundown for the first time, Bethany Lappin with her husband and three children (eight, six and four years old), who originally visited Sundown when she was a child and Charlotte Hurrell-Rolling who works in the emergency services along with her wife Katie, who have two children (three and one years old).

Danielle Dunkley and her family are the fourth family chosen by Sundown, raising a blended family with two four year olds and two three-year-olds, with Alexandra Constant, her partner and their two children (9 years old and 11 months) also selected as winners, with SEN needs close to theirs and Sundown’s hearts.

The multi-award-winning theme park has some of the best rides for little ones and primary school aged children, including a multitude of playgrounds, rides, attractions and role play areas – some of which have stood the test of time for decades, becoming firm family favourites and others added years later for extra excitement.

Shotgun City at Sundown Adventureland

The young and young-at-heart can hop on the Jolly Pirate Barrel Ride and avoid getting splashed by treacherous pirates, explore the Rocky Mountain Railroad for a journey through mountains and the deepest outback, and get stuck into interactive role play games at the Market Square or Storybook Village.

Open year-round, the park’s iconic ‘Santa’s Sleigh Ride’ surprises guests with dancing snowmen, Mrs Claus and Rudolph whilst the Crash Landings Indoor Play Area & Cafe is a haven for parents and children, serving light lunches, chilled drinks and reasonably priced tea and coffee whilst children have fun in the soft play.

Shaun Malvern, director at Sundown Adventureland, added: “We’re excited to be updating our website, social media and promotional material with our new ambassadors and would like to thank everyone who entered our competition. We would definitely consider running another in future, as we love hearing from families who resonate with our theme park and everything it stands for.”

To book tickets for Sundown Adventureland, visit the website: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/