Summer Plant Fair returns to Thoresby Park on Sunday 6th July
Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said, " We are excited to be returning to this wonderful venue. The summer plant fair at Thoresby Park has become a firm favourite in garden lovers’ diaries and is always popular with visitors. The line-up of nurseries is our biggest ever with a brilliant range of the best independent plant nurseries from near and far including RHS medal winners & National Collection Holders. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available.”
“It’s just the right time to pick up some summer flowering plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will be pulling out all the stops to bring plants that will perk up your patios and beautify your borders. The plants are lovingly grown by the specialist nurseries attending and these enthusiastic growers are happy to give straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden. So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, plants for shade, alpines, roses, wildflowers, herbs, grasses, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”
Thoresby Park has so much to offer, the extensive grounds cover over 1000 acres of rich unspoilt English countryside with plenty of space to enjoy a nice walk or a picnic. In the Victorian Courtyard there are working crafts people, shops, a restaurant and coffee shop, military museum and an acclaimed Gallery.
The plant fair runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday 6th July. Entry to the plant fair and country park is free to enter. Normal parking charges apply.
Dogs on leads are welcome. Refreshments are available. For full details of the nurseries attending please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk