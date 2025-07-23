Summer Plant Fair returns to Southwell Minster on Sunday 3rd August

Southwell Minster Summer Plant Fair

Southwell Minster will be welcoming back Plant Hunters’ Fairs on Sunday 3rd August for what has become the most spectacular summer plant event in the area with thousands of plants from some of the country's most respected nurseries.

Organiser Martin Blow said “We are really pleased to be returning to this fabulous venue. There will be a fabulous line-up of over 20 top specialist nurseries coming along from near and far to make this a very special event for all garden lovers."

"It’s just the right time to pick up some late flowering plants to give your garden a boost and we know that the nurseries will have just the right plant to set your summer garden ablaze with colour or to add a sparkle to a shady spot, plus there is lots of expert knowledge on hand to help you choose the best for your own unique garden."

"So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, plants for shade, roses, clematis, alpines, wild flowers, herbs, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden. Plus, there will be a great range of garden accessories to choose from for all those finishing touches.”

The plant fair runs from 11am to 4pm on Sunday 3rd August and takes place in Southwell Minster Palace Gardens, a beautiful landscape set amongst the magnificent ruins of the Archbishop’s Palace. The £2.00 entry donation is in aid of conservation projects at the Minster.

Refreshments are available. Dogs on leads are welcome. For full details of nurseries attending please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk