Steptoe & Son - LIVE!

From Shepherd's Bush to Nottingham!

The famous "Rag & Boning" duo are back!

You wouldn’t think it was possible for this ‘rag and boning’ duo to still be at it after all this time, but here they are! Albert is still a dirty old man and Harold is as pretentious as ever! Come and join Steptoe & Son for all the hilarious conflict that our four classic episodes have to offer! See your favourite moments from the smash hit BBC television series, being performed for you live on stage – just make sure you don’t step in a present from Hercules the horse on your way in…

Steptoe & Son was first seen on our screens in 1962, running for 8 series and 57 episodes, ending in 1974. It starred the wonderful Harry H. Corbett and Wilfred Brambell, as the warring father and son, trying to cope with their ailing business and having to put up with each other along the way!

Cattle Productions Ltd. brings you their adaptation of the original episodes in a brand-new production, from Director Dan Lewis. The show has many hugely funny moments and so far everybody is LOVING IT! We hope we can continue to make the original writers, actors and programme, very proud! We’d love for you to join us! It really is a fantastic, nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Albert and 'Arold!!!

Supporting local charity - NOTTINGHAMSHIRE BLOOD BIKES

OCTOBER 16TH 2025 - NOTTINGHAM ARTS THEATRE - 7:30PM