Step into the past: The Time Traveller comes to Nottingham’s Underground Caves

The Time Traveller - Past Life Regression Show

Curiosity and mystery come together in one of Nottingham’s most atmospheric venues this November, as world-renowned past life regressionist Tony Rae brings his acclaimed live show, The Time Traveller – An Evening with Tony Rae, to the evocative caves beneath The Whistle & Flute on Derby Road.

This is no ordinary evening’s entertainment. Described by audiences as astonishing and unforgettable, Rae’s performance invites spectators to step into the unknown — a guided journey through the hidden corners of the human mind, unearthing mysteries that could stretch back thousands of years.

“The love that you withhold is the pain that you carry lifetime after lifetime,” says Rae — a quote that captures the essence of his work.

Recognised internationally as the world’s leading expert in past life regression, Tony Rae has captivated audiences from Europe to Asia and appeared on countless television programmes, including ITV’s This Morning, Have I Been Here Before?, Richard & Judy (Channel 4), Jane Goldman Investigates (Sky Living), and even on Sony TV Japan, where more than 18.5 million viewers tuned in.

Tony Rae

His celebrity fans are equally fascinated:

“Wow, just incredible!” – Katie Price

“He’s very good.” – Richard & Judy

“The most exhilarating experience of my life.” – John Stapleton (GMTV)

(GMTV) “An amazing experience.” – James Hewitt

“Hats off to Tony!” – Jane Goldman

“I had my doubts, but Tony Rae has convinced me to think again.” – Robert Kilroy-Silk

During the Nottingham show, Rae will introduce the principles of past life regression before inviting volunteers from the audience to “time travel” into their previous incarnations. Could someone suddenly speak a language they’ve never studied? Recreate handwriting from centuries past? Reveal forgotten truths that still influence their lives today?

One thing’s for certain — this isn’t just a performance. It’s an evening of revelation, mystery, and wonder that might stay with you for this life… and perhaps the next.

Event Details

Event:The Time Traveller – An Evening with Tony Rae

Date: Saturday 8th November

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: The Caves beneath The Whistle & Flute, Derby Road, Nottingham

Tickets: https://ianwhitcombecomedy.com/events/thetimetravellernov25/