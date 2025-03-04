Star Wars legend rewinds to Alfreton

The Force will be strong in Alfreton, Derbyshire on Saturday 15th March when the 80s Video Shop welcomes Actor and Puppeteer MIKE QUINN to their retro inspired shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike is a Puppeteer, Creature Performer & Animator for many Star Wars, Muppet & Pixar projects, including the recent hit film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

He is perhaps most well known for his role as NIEN NUNB, Lando’s co-pilot for the Millennium Falcon in Return Of The Jedi, the final Star Wars trilogy and the epic Disney Theme Park ride Rise Of The Resistance. Other characters he assisted with in Jedi were Yoda, Jabba, Baby Ewoks, Sy Snootles, Admiral Ackbar and Ree Yees. He is also a Lead Animatronic Puppeteer for CFX, Lucasfilm’s creature department in the UK. He recently provided animatronic lip-sync and his first Star Wars voice for Dewi in the Andor TV series and was the puppeteer on many creatures for The Acolyte on Disney+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career for over four decades has seen him working on both sides of the camera as a Director, Producer, Actor, Writer, Character Animator, Puppet Builder, Puppeteer and Voice Over Actor.

Mike Quinn

He was personally chosen by Jim Henson and Frank Oz in 1980 to work on many Muppet projects including The Great Muppet Caper, The Dark Crystal, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted and the ABC TV series The Muppets and Muppets Now on Disney+

Other movies and TV shows he performed in include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Little Shop Of Horrors, How To Get Ahead In Advertising, The Storyteller, Glee, Lady Gaga and The Muppets, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up, Muppets Wizard Of Oz, The Secret Life Of Toys, Jim Henson’s Mother Goose Stories, Jim Carrey’s Kidding and the recent Willow TV series.

Mike is very much still active performing in the entertainment industry with some large projects he can announce soon and is very much looking forward to his visit on the 15th March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Quinn will be appearing at the 80s Video Shop on Saturday 15th March from Noon until 4pm

Mike working with Jim Henson's Muppets

Admission is Free but there will be a charge for Autographs & Selfies

The 80s Video Shop can be found at 11 King Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 7AF

For more information please visit @80sVideoShop on Facebook, Instagram and X or www.80svideoshop.co.uk