Star Wars legend rewinds to Alfreton
Mike is a Puppeteer, Creature Performer & Animator for many Star Wars, Muppet & Pixar projects, including the recent hit film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
He is perhaps most well known for his role as NIEN NUNB, Lando’s co-pilot for the Millennium Falcon in Return Of The Jedi, the final Star Wars trilogy and the epic Disney Theme Park ride Rise Of The Resistance. Other characters he assisted with in Jedi were Yoda, Jabba, Baby Ewoks, Sy Snootles, Admiral Ackbar and Ree Yees. He is also a Lead Animatronic Puppeteer for CFX, Lucasfilm’s creature department in the UK. He recently provided animatronic lip-sync and his first Star Wars voice for Dewi in the Andor TV series and was the puppeteer on many creatures for The Acolyte on Disney+
His career for over four decades has seen him working on both sides of the camera as a Director, Producer, Actor, Writer, Character Animator, Puppet Builder, Puppeteer and Voice Over Actor.
He was personally chosen by Jim Henson and Frank Oz in 1980 to work on many Muppet projects including The Great Muppet Caper, The Dark Crystal, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted and the ABC TV series The Muppets and Muppets Now on Disney+
Other movies and TV shows he performed in include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Little Shop Of Horrors, How To Get Ahead In Advertising, The Storyteller, Glee, Lady Gaga and The Muppets, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up, Muppets Wizard Of Oz, The Secret Life Of Toys, Jim Henson’s Mother Goose Stories, Jim Carrey’s Kidding and the recent Willow TV series.
Mike is very much still active performing in the entertainment industry with some large projects he can announce soon and is very much looking forward to his visit on the 15th March.
Mike Quinn will be appearing at the 80s Video Shop on Saturday 15th March from Noon until 4pm
Admission is Free but there will be a charge for Autographs & Selfies
The 80s Video Shop can be found at 11 King Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 7AF
For more information please visit @80sVideoShop on Facebook, Instagram and X or www.80svideoshop.co.uk