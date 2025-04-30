Spitfire and Hurricane to fly over Sutton Lawn VE 80 Celebration as part of RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge celebration event for VE80 will take place at Sutton Lawn in Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire on Thursday 8th May 2025 from 3:15pm.

The event being organised by Sutton in Ashfield, Academy Transformation Trust Further Education College will be open for the public to attend and will see RAF aircraft take to the skies of the park based in the centre of the Nottinghamshire town as part of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) with the flypast taking place at exactly 4:59pm on the day.

It will see a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane in full flight and a treat to the community of Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire to enjoy.

On the ground Sutton Lawn will host a wartime celebration VE Day 80 Peace Party event that will see displays of wartime vehicles and exhibits, local schools performing classic songs and dance, school games and even a Churchill speech and audience participation.

The VE Day 80 Peace Party celebration is being organised by Sutton in Ashfield based college, Academy Transformation Trust Further Education with the kind assistance from Ashfield District Council and looks to be one of only a few across the country having the of honour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight that will be travelling from celebrations earlier during the day in London.

Liz Barrett OBE DL, Principal at the College said, “We are so lucky to be getting the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast at the event and are so looking forward to the local community getting together to celebrate this wonderful occasion.”

Over the Country, the 80th anniversary of VE Day will see people, families and communities of our great nation come together to unite and celebrate 80 years of peace since the end of World War II in Europe that so many millions paid the ultimate sacrificed to achieve it.

VE Day 80 is not only a tribute to those who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today, but also a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.