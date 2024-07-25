Spend the summer soaking up Sundown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Retford’s award-winning theme park for the under 10s is ready to host families all summer long, as the county’s children embraces the six-week holiday.

Family owned and run for over 50 years, the vast range of 30 attractions at Sundown Adventureland near Retford, are open for families to enjoy and create special memories.

Monkey around on ‘Monkey Mayhem Driving School’, giving children a chance to drive a jungle-themed 4x4 mini jeep around the track, wind your way through Sundown countryside on the ‘Tractor Ride’ and see what you can spot, or why not enjoy Lollipoppet Castle, a liquorice themed fairytale castle that smells of liquorice and sweets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For visitors attending during the summer holidays, they will receive a return visit voucher giving them the opportunity to head back to Sundown again in September and October for £10 per person, so they can explore any attractions, play areas or rides they weren’t able to get to during their first trip.

Children enjoying Monkey Mayhem Driving School

Amongst the nostalgic and thrilling outdoor attractions, Sundown is well-prepared for those pesky summer showers with its two soft play areas, which both double up as a cafe serving sandwiches, selected hot meals, snacks, tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Whilst we can't always rely on the great British weather to play its part, you can certainly rely on Sundown to bring the fun, memories and imagination to the summer holidays.

“Sundown prides itself on having something for everyone. Whether your family prefers rides, large play parks, imaginative role play areas or a soft play, we have everything to keep the under 10s entertained over several days. You certainly won’t run out of things to do whatever the weather!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Four Seasons Arena provides families with the opportunity to regroup with a picnic from home and meet their favourite Sundown characters, who will be out for meet and greets and disco dancing every Sunday to Friday at 2pm and 4pm.

One of the attractions at Sundown Adventureland

For added fun, ‘Andy & Lewis’ Magic Show’ is on at the arena every Saturday at 2pm and 4pm.

Popular for its value-for-money stays and entertainment on its doorstep, Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland’s overnight accommodation, is open throughout the summer holidays.

Guests can extend their fun, have a second go on the attractions and use the five or ten-person lodges as a base to explore the surrounding area, from Lincoln City Centre to the Humber coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Wild Acre Village proving extremely popular, guests are encouraged to book early and make the most of the discounts, with booking options including two-night stays, long weekends and week-long holidays. Visitors also receive entry to the park for the entirety of their visit at no extra cost.

Wild Acre Village at Sundown Adventureland

During the stay, visit the Crash Landings Bistro in the evenings for hearty pub classics and entertainment for the children, with ‘Andy & Lewis’ Magic Show’ taking place on Saturdays and Tuesdays through the summer holidays.

General admission prices are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free. Discounts are available for disabled guests, carers, wheelchair users, over 65s and blue light card holders. Family tickets are also available, starting from £60.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.