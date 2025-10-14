Sparks in the Park is back

Crowds enjoying Sparks in the Park 2025

The countdown is on until Ashfield District Council’s free fireworks display on Sutton Lawn on Saturday 1 November.

The Council’s event, which saw thousands attend last year, is one of the biggest free displays in Nottinghamshire and is guaranteed to produce plenty of oohs and ahhs.

Starting at 4pm, the event promises to delight the whole family with a huge funfair operating until 9pm, and live entertainment on stage will have the crowds singing along to party classics. Visitors will be able to grab a hotdog or hot chocolate and get settle in to watch the displays. A shorter first fireworks display will start at 6.30pm, to allow children to watch, with the main display starting at 8.30pm.

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said “With free entry and no tickets required, Sparks in the Park, is one of the biggest free fireworks display in Nottinghamshire. Whilst most fireworks displays across Nottinghamshire are paid for events, Ashfield District Council is immensely proud to offer our fireworks night event free of charge.

“Last year, we bought the event back after listening to residents, who then attended in their thousands, and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying themselves on Sutton Lawn again later this year”.

This year there will only be parking on Sutton Lawn for blue badge holders. The Council is making their town centre car parks free for the event, so there will be parking at New Street, Market Place, and Sherwood Place. Sutton Lawn is easily accessed on foot and is serviced by two bus stops.

Sparks in the Park follows the hugely popular Ashfield Show which was attended by thousands of residents over the three-day event.

