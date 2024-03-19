Skate Into Easter at the National Ice Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sweet Candyland disco, family fun day, egg hunts, tiny tots skate and storytime, intensives and taster sessions all feature in a packed Easter programme at the National Ice Centre from 29 March-14 April.

Nottingham’s city centre ice skating rink - home to the National Ice Centre - has Easter covered for all ages from tiny tots taking their first steps on the ice through to disco sessions popular with teens and plenty of fun for families looking to enjoy time together.

The Easter Family Fun Day on Sunday 31 March runs 10am to 1.30pm with loads of on-the-ice fun and chance to try out ice sports with taster sessions in ice skating and ice dance to ice hockey led by the expert team. Off-the-ice, there is plenty to keep everyone busy from perfecting aiming shots at the shooting cage; table tennis; classic outdoor garden games and creative arts and crafts.

Everyone is invited to dress in their brightest outfits for the Candyland Disco running from 2.30pm - 4.30pm on 31 March to dazzle under the disco lights on the ice. There are also family discos each Saturday afternoon for younger children while the popular Friday evening disco is a great option for older children and teens who will have a blast whizzing around as the DJ plays all the latest hits.

The holiday timetable also features fun sessions to get tiny tots on the ice with children aged five and under skating for free. Two themed Parent & Tot ice skating sessions on Monday 1 April and 8 April are the perfect opportunity for little ones to build confidence on the ice in a calm and fun environment.

Reserved exclusively for grown ups and their tots, pushchairs are also safe and welcome on the ice so everyone can enjoy the experience. Children are invited to bring their favourite cuddly to the Teddy Bear’s Picnic and dress up in their best out of this world costume for Astronauts and Aliens. Both start with storytime at 10.45am, followed by a 30 minute session with music on the ice.

Keen skaters can take advantage of intensive courses - fitting 6 weeks into just three days - to get a jump start or take their level up a notch, with lots of learn to skate pathways to progress through the levels and potentially join the cohort of elite skaters training at the venue today.

National Ice Centre’s Kaylie Bickle, Operations Manager – Ice Sports, said: “We love seeing everyone coming to enjoy sessions over the holidays especially welcoming the younger ones who are taking their first steps onto the ice. There can be no better place in the whole world to learn to skate than in home of Torvill and Dean, so take inspiration from the masters and come and have a go.

“For older children and teens ready for a little more independence, we’re easy to reach on public transport and provide a safe and fun environment for friends to hang out and enjoy an exhilarating time on the ice.”

Public Skate Prices: Adult £11.00, Junior (up to age 15) – £10.00, children five and under go free. Family tickets, concessions for students, Active Nottingham and Blue Light card holders are also available.