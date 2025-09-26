Shopping in session: Victoria Centre hosts Nottingham's biggest student event

Calling all Nottingham-based students! Nottingham’s premier shopping destination, Victoria Centre, is gearing up for the ultimate student takeover as its annual Student Night returns on Thursday 2nd October. This year promises to be BIGGER and BETTER than ever, with exclusive discounts, unmissable entertainment, games and giveaways to help students kick-start the semester in style.

From 4 – 8pm, Victoria Centre will transform into a buzzing student-only zone, with live DJ sets, special performances, a silent disco and an evening packed with unbeatable deals from top brands including Kiko, The Fragrance Shop, Starbucks, Skechers and more! Whether it’s stocking up on fresh fashion finds, upgrading tech, or grabbing discounted dining, Student Night is the perfect chance to shop smart and party hard.

In partnership with It’s in Nottingham, students can also take advantage of the popular Gold Coin scheme, with the chance to claim a £10 Victoria Centre gift card when spending over £20 at selected retailers – adding even more value to the night.

Nigel Wheatley, Centre Director at Victoria Centre commented: “Student Night is one of the most exciting events at Victoria Centre. Last year, over 20,000 students filled the centre and this year we’re taking it up a notch – more discounts, more entertainment, more energy. With Nottingham’s large student population, we’re keen to offer new and returning students with an amazing and welcoming experience – the perfect way to celebrate the start of the academic year in Nottingham.”

Some of the top Student Night offers include*:

Buy one, get one free at Starbucks

25% off full priced items at Skechers

20% off Ori Cafe

20% off The Perfume Shop

20% off Whittard

15% off The Fragrance Shop

15% off first purchase at Kiko Milano Cosmetics once signed up to Student Beans

£1 off pretzels at Mr Pretzels

Students with a valid student ID card can pre-register for Student Night via the Victoria Centre Website to confirm their spot and be in for the chance to win a £100 gift card!

*Additional deals to be announced. For more information on the latest developments on retailer participation at Victoria Centre’s Student Night, please visit www.victoria-centre.com