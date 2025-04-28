Sherwood prepares for spectacular Medieval ‘Gathering’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Forest is set to come alive with the sights and sounds of Medieval England in May when The Gathering of the North sweeps in to crown a Champion of Robin Hood’s woodland.

Medieval entertainment specialists Fireside Events have created a thrilling three-day spectacular, featuring jousting tournaments and hand-to-hand combat displays, which will transport visitors to Sherwood back in time to the Middle Ages.

From Saturday 24th to Monday 26th May, battles will rage in the arena, while performers and traders evoke the heyday of the Knight.

There will be drama, comedy and much more besides during what promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and action-packed weekend.

The Knights of Albion are all set for some spectacular jousting at Sherwood Forest

Visitors to Sherwood can expect to find traditional traders, roaming entertainers and historical re-enactors, as well as the dazzling live arena performances.

A full programme of events will run from 10am to 4pm each day, giving visitors ample time to explore and enjoy all the shows and activities of this time-travelling weekend.

And each day, the action in the arena will culminate in a Tournament of Champions, and the crowning of the victor, who can lay claim to Sherwood as their own.

No booking or tickets are required. There is a special event parking fee of £10, which means a family of four can enjoy a day of brilliant entertainment for just £2.50 each.

Amazing equestrian skills will be on show at the Gathering of the North in Sherwood Forest in May

For more information, go to www.gatheringofthenorth.co.uk or follow the event on social media.

The event is hosted in partnership with RSPB Sherwood Forest, and there is still time to for businesses and other organisations to join as a sponsoring partner.

To support this event email [email protected]