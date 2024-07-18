Sherwood Pines MTB Ladies Day - Hosted by Trail Bloom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trail Bloom hosts empowering women's mountain biking event at Sherwood Pines

Trail Bloom, an upcoming women's mountain bike clothing company, announces its upcoming "Sherwood Pines MTB Ladies Day" event, scheduled for September 7, 2024. This free event aims to encourage women of all skill levels to experience the thrill of mountain biking in a supportive, female-focused environment.

Set in the picturesque Sherwood Pines, the event will run from 10 am to 3:30 pm, offering a variety of activities including workshops, coaching sessions, and social rides suitable for beginners to experienced riders. Participants without bikes can rent them on-site, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to join in the fun.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming space where women can explore mountain biking, build confidence, and connect with like-minded individuals," says Emily Hughes, founder of Trail Bloom. "This event embodies our mission to support and encourage women in the sport, addressing the gender imbalance often seen in mountain biking."

The event features:

Bike setup and repair workshops

Skills coaching sessions

Social rides on various trail levels

Shopping opportunities

Networking with female MTB community

Recent studies indicate that women are underrepresented in mountain biking, with some reports showing up to 76% of participants being male. Trail Bloom's event aims to challenge this status quo by providing a supportive entry point for women interested in the sport.

About Trail Bloom: Trail Bloom was founded to address the lack of suitable mountain bike clothing options for women. The company designs practical yet feminine clothing, catering to women who enjoy biking but feel underserved by the existing market.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Email: [email protected]

To book your free place at the Sherwood Pines MTB Ladies Day, visit: trailbloom.com/pages/events