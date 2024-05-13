Sherwood Observatory Open Day Saturday 18th May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 18th May, Sherwood Observatory of Coxmoor Road, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 5LF will be hosting a public open day.

We are operating two sessions 11am - 1.15pm and 2pm - 4.15pm.

Tickets can be purchased from: https://tickets.msas.uk/open-day/further details can be found on our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts regarding booking this event.

Adults £6, Under 16s £2 (must be with an adult). Free car park on site.

Sherwood Observatory, Sutton in Ashfield

What to Expect: - Safe viewing of the Sun through our special telescopes (weather permitting) Rolling lectures inside our lecture room, and Astro-themed merchandise sales.

Hot and cold drinks and cakes available.