Sherwood Observatory Open Day Saturday 18th May
On Saturday 18th May, Sherwood Observatory of Coxmoor Road, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 5LF will be hosting a public open day.
We are operating two sessions 11am - 1.15pm and 2pm - 4.15pm.
Tickets can be purchased from: https://tickets.msas.uk/open-day/further details can be found on our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts regarding booking this event.
Adults £6, Under 16s £2 (must be with an adult). Free car park on site.
What to Expect: - Safe viewing of the Sun through our special telescopes (weather permitting) Rolling lectures inside our lecture room, and Astro-themed merchandise sales.
Hot and cold drinks and cakes available.
See and learn about the exciting construction works for our new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium, expected to open this November.