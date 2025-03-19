Secure sweet savings at RedKangaroo this Easter
This Easter Holidays, families can take advantage of RedKangaroo Nottingham’s Easter Holiday Pass. For just £30, the pass holder can visit the park on any five days of the two-week break, including weekends and Bank Holidays, for60 minutesof Open Play.
Thanks to the flexibility of the Pass, families can experience the joy of trying different games, meeting new friends, and making unforgettable memories together.
At RedKangaroo Nottingham, jumpers can let loose on interconnected trampolines, a wipeout game, a ninja obstacle course, three gigantic foam pits, a slam dunk arena, and a mega inflatable area!
Once families are bounced out andeggs-hausted, they can recharge in the cafe, with a snack or full feast from the new menu.
Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancake stacks and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Pancakes with Gingerbread Man & Banana. The grown-ups can enjoy a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and salads, with RedKangaroo also offering sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.
To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/nottingham, or to keep up with RedKangaroo’s day-to-day updates, follow redkangaroonottingham on Instagram or RedKangaroo Nottingham on Facebook.