ScrumFest 2024 coming this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our outdoor stage will play host to 5 live music acts from 2pm following opening at 11.30am.

The ScrumFest festival will be MC'd by the amazing DJ Steve Fearn and the complete line-up is:

Warren Island

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScrumFest Live Music Festival

King of Rome

Briony Gunn

The Score Live

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Mac Covered and our amazing headline act is:Queen Reloaded

The family-friendly event will include Fun & Games from 12pm, including the Fair, Laser tag and Inflatables for children of all ages.

ScrumFest 2024 will also facilitate an inside & outside bar serving a variety of alcohol and soft drinks. A wide range of food will be available.

Camping chairs can be brought onto the site, however all food and drink consumed must be purchased from the venue.