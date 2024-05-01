ScrumFest 2024 coming this July

Larwood Park & Ashfield Rugby Club are delighted to announce an all-day music festival at Larwood Park, Twickenham Road, Kirkby in Ashfield from 11.30am to 10pm on Saturday 20 July 2024.
Our outdoor stage will play host to 5 live music acts from 2pm following opening at 11.30am.

The ScrumFest festival will be MC'd by the amazing DJ Steve Fearn and the complete line-up is:

Warren Island

King of Rome

Briony Gunn

The Score Live

Fleetwood Mac Covered and our amazing headline act is:Queen Reloaded

The family-friendly event will include Fun & Games from 12pm, including the Fair, Laser tag and Inflatables for children of all ages.

ScrumFest 2024 will also facilitate an inside & outside bar serving a variety of alcohol and soft drinks. A wide range of food will be available.

Camping chairs can be brought onto the site, however all food and drink consumed must be purchased from the venue.

Limited Early Bird Tickets are available now: www.eventbrite.com/scrumfest-tickets

