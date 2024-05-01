ScrumFest 2024 coming this July
Our outdoor stage will play host to 5 live music acts from 2pm following opening at 11.30am.
The ScrumFest festival will be MC'd by the amazing DJ Steve Fearn and the complete line-up is:
Warren Island
King of Rome
Briony Gunn
The Score Live
Fleetwood Mac Covered and our amazing headline act is:Queen Reloaded
The family-friendly event will include Fun & Games from 12pm, including the Fair, Laser tag and Inflatables for children of all ages.
ScrumFest 2024 will also facilitate an inside & outside bar serving a variety of alcohol and soft drinks. A wide range of food will be available.
Camping chairs can be brought onto the site, however all food and drink consumed must be purchased from the venue.
Limited Early Bird Tickets are available now: www.eventbrite.com/scrumfest-tickets