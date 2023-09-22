News you can trust since 1952
Science Fiction Day at Papplewick Pumping Station

For one day only on the 30th September, Nottingham’s finest Victorian Water Works, Papplewick Pumping Station, will be taken over by all things Science Fiction and feature Daleks, Stormtroopers, Doc Brown's DeLorean Time Machine, model displays plus, celebrities including Colin Baker, the sixth Dr Who.
By Ashley Smart
Published 22nd Sep 2023
‘We are very excited to be hosting this event as it was planned in 2020 but Covid-19 forced us to abandon it’ says Sarah Hopkins, Event Manager. ‘We have some fantastic celebrities joining us including the 6th Dr Who, Colin Baker, Terry Malloy who played Davros, creator of the Daleks in various Dr Who series and funny man Norman Lovett who played Holly from the sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf. They will be available for signed autographs and selfies, plus we have Lydia Kavina, world renowned Theremin player, performing on the main lawn.’

Visitors can also explore the pumping station including the underground reservoir and its tranquil grounds, where they’ll bump into Stormtroopers, Cyberman and Daleks. There will also be an exhibition of costumes, models and vehicles that featured in some of the most iconic Sci-Fi film and TV shows over the past fifty years.

‘We also have a fantastic mix of traders selling Science Fiction related memorabilia’ continued Sarah ‘plus, Lincoln Green Brewery and Two Shires Cidery will be in attendance selling fine local brewed ales and cider.’

Characters from a galaxy far, far away!Characters from a galaxy far, far away!
‘This event really does have something for everyone’ said Sarah. ‘What better way to spend a Saturday than getting up close with a Stormtrooper or meeting Dr Who?’

The event is on the 30th September 11am till 4pm. Admission fees apply and tickets can be bought on the day or online from the museum’s website. See www.papplewickpumpingstation.org.uk for further details. Papplewick Pumping Station is located between Nottingham and Ravenshead, just off the A60.

