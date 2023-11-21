Santa’s arrival kicks off the festive season at Rufford Abbey Country Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rufford Abbey Country Park in Ollerton, part of the Parkwood Leisure estate, kicked off its festive season with the arrival of Santa on 18th November weekend. The park is encouraging the local community and visitors from afar to embrace the enchantment of the holiday season, with free festive activities for the whole family this Christmas period.

Back for another spellbinding year, Rufford Abbey’s outdoor Christmas activities, famous for its delectable food and heartwarming family activities, promise a delightful experience for all ages, giving the local community a festive escape throughout November and December.

Meanwhile, those on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift can wander through the Christmas Cabins in the festive market, brimming with unique gifts, crafts, and delicious treats.

Or can the family navigate their way through the Christmas trail, embarking on an epic adventure around the ancient grounds of the Abbey?

All Christmas activities will be open every weekend until 23rd December with the trail staying open for an extended period of time to accommodate the end of the school holidays. A breakdown of the event details can be seen below:

Event Details:

Date: 25th November – 23rd December trail open until the New Year

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Visitors can also indulge in the festive spirit with delightful food and drinks offerings – the Christmas Cabin within the Christmas Market offers turkey, stuffing & cranberry subs, loaded potato wedges with cheese and sour cream, marshmallow snowmen, churros with warm chocolate sauce, and festive cupcakes!

Members of the local community can treat themselves to luxury hot chocolates, churros with warm chocolate sauce, and hot drinks from the ice-cream parlour situated in the entrance to Santa’s Grotto. Those craving an escape from the winter chill can savour the warmth of festive mulled wine and ciders, or choose from a selection of Peroni, mini bottles of wine, and prosecco to add a touch of sparkle to your day.

Kirsty Edwards, Contract Manager at Rufford Abbey has said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have kicked off our festive period this weekend with the arrival of Santa. It was a brilliant turnout and people looked to have really enjoyed themselves. There truly is something for everyone at our events – mulled wine for the adults and Christmas trails for the little ones form part of this year’s celebration which is going to be our biggest and best yet. We can’t wait for everyone to join us for the rest of the season!”