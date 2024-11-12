Santa Paws returns to Nottinghamshire: A festive celebration at Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s sell-out event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Nottinghamshire Centre is excited to announce the return of its annual Santa Paws event on Sunday, 8th December.

This sell-out celebration promises a joyful experience for local dog owners and their furry friends, kicking off the festive season with community spirit and cheer.

Santa Paws will once again be meeting local dogs for special Christmas photos, with each entry including a memorable digital image of your pup meeting Santa Paws, and a Christmas present for every dog too. Attendees can enjoy delicious seasonal treats and warm drinks, adding a festive touch to the day.

This year, guests will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle featuring thousands of pounds worth of prizes, all to support Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need. The funds raised will ensure that the charity can continue to care for and find loving homes for dogs awaiting their new families.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Santa Paws to Nottinghamshire,” said Amanda Shaw, Centre Manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue. “This event is such a wonderful way to bring our community together while supporting the dogs we care for year-round. We can’t wait to see the joy on the faces of local dogs and their families as we celebrate the season together!”

This magical day at Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Nottinghamshire Centre promises to spread Christmas cheer and foster community spirit while supporting a great cause. Tickets are available on the day between 11am and 3pm, priced at £7 per dog, Santa Paws is set to be another fantastic day for the rescue and everyone who attends.

Please note that as parking is limited, the Charity advise if you are able to walk to this event you do. As this event is not ticketed prior to the event, attendees may be required to queue to visit Santa Paws. Jerry Green Dog Rescue Nottinghamshire can be found on Warsop Lane, Blidworth, NG21 0PG.