Santa arrives at Sundown for the festive season

The Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland opened earlier this month for its 15th year.

The nostalgic theme park for the under 10s transforms into a majestic winter wonderland until December 24, with the park’s iconic ‘The Night Before Christmas Ride’ taking visitors on a journey through the enchanted forest before arriving at Santa’s home at the Four Seasons Arena.

At the purpose-built Four Seasons Arena, guests are greeted by the cheeky elves, before they meet the big man himself in his magical home where all children receive an early Christmas present. Children can join in with live performances, dance with their favourite Sundown characters and enjoy popular entertainers and ventriloquists ‘Andy and Lewis’.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Our Christmas Spectacular is one of the area’s most unique events and we see such a demand for tickets from families who are keen to make the most of the magical season. We see some visitors return year after year, bringing new family members with them to experience the dazzling event.

Families enjoying the Christmas Spectacular at Sundown Adventureland

“Our family has been running Sundown for generations, so we know how to prioritise fun and families’ needs. The Christmas Spectacular is the biggest event of the year and visitors will see that we are going all out to make lifelong memories.”

Decked out in colourful lights and an abundance of baubles, wreaths, nutcrackers and even fake snow, the park near Retford has dozens of fun rides, attractions and play areas to make the most of after a visit to Santa. The firm favourites include Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Monkey Mayhem Driving School, Angry birds play park and Storybook Village.

Festive refreshments are available in multiple locations around the park including Four Seasons Arena, Pumpkin Patch Café, Rodeo Corral and the indoor soft play Crash Landings. Enjoy mince pies, crepes, hotdogs, nachos, pizza and plenty of tea, coffee and creamy hot chocolates to fuel you for a day of play.

“With so much to do at Sundown whatever the weather, the Christmas Spectacular keeps families busy all day and is the perfect way to spend quality time together and kick off the festive season. Families can even upgrade their visit with overnight stays at our onsite lodge accommodation, Wild Acre Village,” added Debs.

Available with flexible arrival options, including weekends and mid-week, the lodges feature king-size beds for the adults and bunk beds for the kids, with interconnecting doors available for larger groups, offering the best of both worlds in closeness and privacy. Many cabins are also equipped with luxurious private hot tubs, ideal for warming up after a chilly day.

Tickets for the Christmas Spectacular start from £20 for adults and from £24 for children, with discounts available for the over 65s, Blue Light Holders and disabled guests. Tickets include the visit to Father Christmas’ grotto and access to the wider park.

Please refer to the website for dates for the live entertainment at the Four Seasons Arena.

To book tickets, view opening times and prices, please visit the website: www.sundownadventureland.co.uk.