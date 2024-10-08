Run Archery European Cup comes to the home of Robin Hood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archery GB are hosting the 2024 Run Archery European Cup at the legendary home of archery, Sherwood Forest. Over 80 participants from across Europe will be competing in the event at the historic site best known as Robin Hood’s stomping ground.

Visitors to Sherwood on Saturday and Sunday will be able to witness the perfect blend of accuracy and athleticism with this new, growing discipline of archery.

The competition will run from 11th-13th October, with athletes representing a large range of European countries. One of these competitors is two-time Olympian Tom Hall, who came back from the Paris Games this summer having finished in an impressive ninth place.

Run Archery is coming to Sherwood Forest this weekend.

Organisers Archery GB have teamed up with The RSPB, which manages the Sherwood Forest reserve near the village of Edwinstowe, Edwinstowe Cricket Club and Newark and Sherwood District Council to bring the event to the world-famous Nottinghamshire woodland.

Run Archery combines running distances of up to four kilometres and shooting arrows at targets set up in a secure archery range. The event at Sherwood will include a mixture of individual, team and mixed team sprint races, including relays. Competitors run with their bow in their hands and shoot arrows over a distance of 18 metres.

The sprint routes at this event will follow the boundary of the Edwinstowe Cricket Club ground in Forest Corner. The 4km races will see competitors running around the cricket pitch, before joining the bridleway and Major Oak trail in the forest.

Spectating is free (parking charges apply). The event finals and the crowning of the new European champions will take place between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday 13 October.

Arran Coggan, Head of Sport Development at Archery GB, said: “We are thrilled to invite the public to join us in this historic and enchanting location, known for its rich history and natural beauty. We hope that you enjoy your time with us, and we are sure that the event promises to be a remarkable gathering of talent, skill, and sportsmanship.”

Hollie Drake, RSPB Senior Site Manager for Sherwood Forest, said: “It's wonderful to have been selected to host this prestigious event in the Run Archery calendar. It seems like a natural fit for this event to come to this special woodland, which inspired the stories and ballads of the world’s most famous archer. We hope our visitors this weekend will be just as inspired to take up the sport themselves after watching some of the action.”

Robin Hood and Friar Tuck from The Sherwood Outlaws will also be at the reserve this weekend, offering Have A Go Archery sessions to visitors who are suitably inspired.