Robots, rockets, and revelry: Popular Nottinghamshire science festival returns to Mansfield this half-term

Nottinghamshire Festival of Science and Curiosity (FOSAC) is back, bringing a week of free, hands-on science activities for young people and families this February half-term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showcasing science in all its forms, the Festival aims to provide families with a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of science in a fun, engaging, and accessible way.

This year marks a significant milestone for the Festival, as it celebrate 10 incredible years of sparking curiosity, and inspiring young minds across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2015, FOSAC has inspired over 55,500 guests, collaborated with more than 200 schools, and delivered nearly 450 awe-inspiring events. This enduring success reflects its vital role in making science exciting and inclusive for young people.

Nottinghamshire Festival of Science & Curiosity returns for another week of half-term science fun.

FOSAC is produced by Nottingham-based education charity Ignite!, with support from a wide range of festival network organisations.

Megan Shore, Programme Manager at Ignite! commented: “Our mission is to spark curiosity and give families — especially those with limited access to STEM activities — a chance to enjoy hands-on experiences that make science fun and engaging.

We’re thrilled to celebrate 10 wonderful years of inspiring children and young people across our region and can’t wait to bring joy and inspiration to budding young scientists and their families once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's festival spans across 45 venues, with over 50 free events all brought to life by a passionate community of experts from local universities, and STEM-based industries.

Visitors can explore and discover the wonders of science with free, family events.

Visitors can explore a wide range of engaging activities, from robot building and slime making to captivating planetarium sessions, immersive Virtual Reality (VR) demonstrations, and much more.

The popular drop-in Science Fun Day will be also return to Mansfield Central Library on Thursday, February 20 with a day of hands-on interactive activities.

This year’s Festival is delivered in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, Broxtowe Borough Council, Catalent, Explore Manufacturing, Gedling Borough Council, Mansfield District Council, Neos Networks, Nottingham Trent University, Nottinghamshire County Council, Quotient Sciences, Rolls Royce, Royal Society of Chemistry, Sygnature Discovery, UKAEA, University of Nottingham, University of Nottingham Institute of Policy & Engagement, and Upperton Pharma Solutions.

For more information including detailed event listings, please visit www.nottsfosac.co.uk